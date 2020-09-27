Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €89.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €78.50 ($92.35) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €85.76 ($100.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €81.90 and its 200-day moving average is €63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -6.51.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.