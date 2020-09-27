Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Warburg Research

Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKCMF. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Wacker Chemie to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $101.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

