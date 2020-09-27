Wagerr Market Cap Reaches $7.94 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $562.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001806 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 214,374,353 coins and its circulating supply is 192,994,739 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

