Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous final dividend of $0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$19.37.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

