Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (SOL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.35 on December 14th

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous final dividend of $0.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$19.37.
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and
