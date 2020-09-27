Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.