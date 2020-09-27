Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.21.

NYSE:WCN opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 615.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

