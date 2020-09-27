Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.21.
NYSE:WCN opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.
In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 615.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
