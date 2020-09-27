Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.46.

WM stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

