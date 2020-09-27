Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

