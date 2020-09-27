Wedbush Boosts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $142.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $127.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Nike by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth $6,769,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

