Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Landstar System stock opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

