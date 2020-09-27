Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $45.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

