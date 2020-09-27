Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

WERN stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

