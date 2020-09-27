Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $10.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

ESRT stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,214,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 3,470,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $23,621,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

