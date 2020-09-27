Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $25.50

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

HPP opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

