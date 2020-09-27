Wells Fargo & Company Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $270.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.55.

HubSpot stock opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $320.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.06 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $1,971,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,794 shares in the company, valued at $162,514,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

