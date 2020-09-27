Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.15.

WFC stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Markston International LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 284,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 85,677 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,161,000 after buying an additional 83,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

