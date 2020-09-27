Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WDC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.87.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after buying an additional 1,082,458 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14,458.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 905,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 476.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 710,283 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3,776.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.