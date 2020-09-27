Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Purchases $14,900.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, September 9th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 5,297 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,772.20.

Shares of WHLR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.