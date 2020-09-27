William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Receives GBX 174 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.27).

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered William Hill to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised William Hill to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

William Hill stock traded up GBX 94.60 ($1.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 312.20 ($4.08). 27,833,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.76. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 225.28 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

