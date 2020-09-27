WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud’s (NASDAQ:WIMI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 28th. WiMi Hologram Cloud had issued 4,750,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $26,125,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

WIMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $5.90 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.