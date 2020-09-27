Wings Market Capitalization Tops $8.59 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Wings has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $39,062.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043014 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.34 or 0.04649138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.