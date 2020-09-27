Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. 671,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.15. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

