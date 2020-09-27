Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

