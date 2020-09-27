WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.29 ($2.70).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRW. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($36,848.29). Also, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 21,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,692.40 ($51,865.15).

MRW traded down GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 173.15 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 7,459,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,707. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

