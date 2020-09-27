Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,551,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,268. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.