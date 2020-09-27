Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Workhorse Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,551,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,268. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.