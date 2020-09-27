Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

