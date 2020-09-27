Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $155,623.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,277,719 coins and its circulating supply is 44,135,592 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

