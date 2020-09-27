Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox’s bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined significantly over the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

XRX stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,722,000 after buying an additional 2,563,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Xerox by 213.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 866,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

