XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.