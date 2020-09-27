Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 49.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 721,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 238,589 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 858.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 274,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

