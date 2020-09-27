YOU COIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $387,995.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $387,995.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00099901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.01577675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00195919 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

