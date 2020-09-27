Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after buying an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after buying an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after buying an additional 1,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after buying an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,828. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.