Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 80,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,012,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 128,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

