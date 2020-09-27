Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post sales of $46.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the highest is $47.50 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $100.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $215.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.90 million to $218.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.10 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $256.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,748 shares of company stock worth $201,188. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dmc Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dmc Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dmc Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dmc Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dmc Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

BOOM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 95,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

