Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.32). Groupon posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GRPN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Groupon by 92.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Groupon by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,459 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $1,715,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 556.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,703 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,469,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

