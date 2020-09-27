Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million.

HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 220,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,976. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

