Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Li Auto (NYSE:LI) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Li Auto (NYSE:LI) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Li Auto.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

LI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 3,636,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,894,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

