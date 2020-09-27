Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.51 Million

Analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce sales of $169.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.74 million to $170.19 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $184.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $696.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.51 million to $708.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $644.98 million, with estimates ranging from $625.79 million to $667.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,256. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,149,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,740 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

