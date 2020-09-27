Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $19.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $20.83 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $79.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $82.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.10 million to $132.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AERI. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,703 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 587,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,696. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $521.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

