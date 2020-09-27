Zacks: Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.37 Million

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $85.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.40 million and the lowest is $85.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $85.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $328.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $328.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $353.62 million to $357.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,654,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 238,611 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 176,168 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,627. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

