Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report sales of $90.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.08 million and the lowest is $88.20 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $81.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.20 million to $371.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $425.15 million, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

CORT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 605,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,457. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 25,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.