Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Crocs reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. CL King lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 597,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,117. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

