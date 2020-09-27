Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report sales of $47.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.85 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $21.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $173.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $179.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $257.24 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $262.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 1,323,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of 753.38 and a beta of 2.34. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.