Zacks: Analysts Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will post sales of $10.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $6.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $45.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.39 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.21 million, with estimates ranging from $57.15 million to $69.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. Aegis upped their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 99,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.33. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

