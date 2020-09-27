Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. MGM Growth Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 850,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

