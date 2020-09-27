Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 2,234,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,379. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

