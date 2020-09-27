Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. 314,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,464. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

