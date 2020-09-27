Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. 314,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,464. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.