Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

SRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Csp Management Ltd bought 1,543,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StarTek by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StarTek by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StarTek by 1,745.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 541,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in StarTek by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 32,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. StarTek has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.02.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

