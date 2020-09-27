Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($1.04). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

WVE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 2,193,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,902. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

