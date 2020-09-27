Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $9.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $42.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $92.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 1,858,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,446. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.98.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.